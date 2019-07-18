Littlehampton skate park and parkour facility plans approved

Planning permission has been granted for a major upgrade of Littlehampton’s skate park and the building of a new parkour training facility at the site.

The new concrete skate park in Sea Road will be constructed by Maverick Industries Ltd, who specialise in the design of spray concrete skate parks.

A skateboarder

Floodlighting will be installed so that the skate park can be lit until 9pm during the winter months.

The project is jointly funded by Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council with £50,000 grant funding from Sport England.

Councillor Dan Purchese, Arun District Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are really excited that the upgrade to the skate park is going ahead to provide a fantastic new skating facility for the

young people in the local area.”

Councillor Dr James Walsh, Chair of the Town Council’s Policy & Finance Committee, said: “The Town Council is delighted to be a partner in this project that will see another great facility added to the number of diverse attractions in

Littlehampton.

“We have Sport England to thank for their kind contribution which will enable skaters to enjoy the space longer with the floodlighting provision”.

Construction for the new skate park is expected to start later this month.

