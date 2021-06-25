The £3.5million public realm project includes new pavements, road surfaces, planting and street furniture along the High Street, Beach Road, part of East Street, and on stretches of Clifton Road, Duke Street and St Martin’s Lane.

Edburton Contractors and Project Centre reviewed the original LDA design brief to create detailed designs for a new look for the town centre, with the budget at £3.5million.

The next stage involves the preparation of detailed technical, structural and engineering plans before construction work can start on site. Highlights of the planned improvements are: a fresh, clean, vibrant look and feel for Littlehampton High Street; giving pedestrians priority over vehicles with wider pavements and improved road-safety and traffic-restriction measures; improving accessibility and enjoyment for all visitors, including people with disabilities and families with young children and providing a warmer welcome to the town centre. Councillor Andy Cooper, chair of the council’s economic committee said: “We are eager to see the town-centre improvements completed as part of our wider regeneration ambitions for Littlehampton. Investment attracts investment and the High Street’s fresh new look will provide a more sociable and attractive environment.”

Littlehampton High Street is set for a 'fresh, clean, vibrant' new look

And mayor Michelle Molloy said: “The High Street improvements are designed to attract more shoppers and visitors to come and enjoy everything our lovely town has to offer.”

Funding of £3.5million has come from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund (£2.45m), the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund (£564,000) and £200,000 from both Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council.

The works are part of an overall-£6million regeneration plan to transform Littlehampton’s town centre. Arun District Council plans to apply for further external funding to complete the overall scheme, including the approach to the town from the railway station.

As part of the current contract, Project Centre and Edburton Contractors have completed the design stages for the proposed improvements from Littlehampton railway station (Terminus Road) to the High Street so that this phase is ‘shovel ready’ if and when further funding is available.

Design proposals include:new paving along the pedestrian High Street, including Duke Street, Clifton Road and new paving along East Street; new CCTV camera (subject to police and operator agreement); increased number of trees; new crossing points along Beach Road; new power supplies (subject to agreement with UK Power Networks) along the High Street for events; attractive new street furniture including chairs, benches and bins; more disabled parking bays and improved access to the High Street; road resurfacing along Beach Road, Duke Street and Clifton Road, with different coloured tarmac to highlight shared pedestrian and vehicle