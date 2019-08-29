Littlehampton Town Council awards £20,000 to local groups and charities

Almost £20,000 has been awarded to local causes by Littlehampton Town Council.

The money came from the town council’s Grant Aid fund, which supports charities and not-for-profit groups.

Felicity Jay, left, and Claire Jones from Creative Heart are creating a community hub and arts cafe in the Tamarisk Centre. Picture: Kate Shemilt

In 2019, more than 40 organisations received £19,580 between them, with several groups never having benefited from the scheme before.

Among them was Creative Heart, the group behind the transformation of the Tamarisk Centre into a community hub. It received £2,500, to be put towards a disability changing facility.

Reacting to the news, Felicity Jay from Creative Heart said: “We are thrilled that the council have shown their support for our project and given us a grant towards the costs of installing an accessible changing facility.

“They have been really supportive and offered advice whenever approached too.”

They said that progress so far was ‘amazing’, with all the wallpaper being stripped off, the roof restoration almost complete and the mould cleaned out of the Beach Road building.

Other causes the town council fund has supported included Littlehampton Armed Forces Veterans Club, which was granted £500 towards their events supporting veterans and serving members of the armed forces.

Another was The Treasure Basket Association, a Goring-based group which got £300 for a local play therapy service to support children who have experienced trauma and emotional difficulties.

The town council’s chairman of the Community Resources Committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, said: “The council is committed to supporting groups and organisations that offer indispensable services to our residents and to reflect that we have helped over forty organisations with funds that will make a difference to their cause.

“Although this scheme is closed until Spring 2020, there are other grants available for sporting individuals, arts and community floral initiatives.”

The successful applicants of money from the fund had to prove ‘an offering to the community of cultural enrichment, social or sporting activities or advice and support’, the town council said.

All applications were considered on the basis of merit, they said.

Visit littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/grants for more information of how to apply for grants.