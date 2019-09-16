Littlehampton Town Show 2019 in pictures

The Littlehampton Town Show and family fun day drew big crowds over the sunny weekend.

On Saturday, Rosemead Park was filled with families and revellers for the popular event, which included live music, a performance by the Sussex Tornados, the dog show, organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, and the Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the town show committee. Can you spot yourself in our photos? Look out for this week’s Littlehampton Gazette for the full list of town show winners.

Littlehampton Town Show ''Picture are the Sussex Tournado's''

