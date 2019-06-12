Littlehampton woman took her own life weeks after reconnecting with family

A Littlehampton woman took her own life at Christmas, just weeks after reconnecting with her family.

An inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court yesterday (June 12) heard Stacy Palmer, 40, of West Way, Wick, had started rebuilding her relationship with her family shortly before Christmas 2018.

The inquest took place at Crawley Coroner's Court on Tuesday (May 14)

She had faced a turbulent childhood, the inquest heard, placing herself into care as a teenager after falling in with a ‘bad crowd’ at school.

It was heard Stacy then intermittently drifted from, and reconnected with, her family.

Issues in her personal life made Stacy ‘less carefree’ and more ‘inward’, her family said, and on constant medication for pain.

On December 24, 2018, her family delivered her presents and her mother told the inquest she seemed happy and was looking forward to Christmas, and was even in the process of wrapping their presents.

On Boxing Day, the inquest heard her family took her leftover Christmas dinner and she still seemed in good spirits.

Unable to contact Stacy for several days from December 27, the police entered her home on December 29.

Stacy was found dead in her bedroom, with the cause of death listed as fatal toxicity to multiple drugs.

Coroner Penelope Schofield ruled Stacy had intended to take her own life.

Anyone affected by this article, or who needs support, can speak to the Samaritans – free and at any time – by calling 116 123. For more information about the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org