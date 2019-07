Long Furlong has been closed off by police this morning following a collision.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, officer for the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit, said on Twitter: "We’re on scene with South East Coast Ambulance Service and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on the A280 Long Furlong in Worthing at a report of a road traffic collision.

A police vehicle at the scene in Long Furlong. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee

"The road is currently closed whilst we deal with the incident and recover vehicles."