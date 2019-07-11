Long Furlong collision: One taken to hospital

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision at Long Furlong this morning.

The collision, which involved a lorry and a van, happened after 6am this morning (July 11).

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that ambulance crews attended the scene following reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“There were two patients at the scene and I can confirm one patient was taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

Police closed off the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a road traffic collision between a lorry and a van on the A280 in Worthing which occurred around 6.10am on Thursday (July 11).

A police vehicle at the scene in Long Furlong. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee

“One driver is reported to have suffered minor injuries and is being treated by medical staff at the scene. The road reopened at 9.23am.”