Long-term Worthing resident celebrates 101st birthday

A long-term Worthing resident celebrated her 101st birthday on April 1.

Sarah Watt (known as Auntie Betty) celebrated the milestone surrounded by friends and family at Country Lodge Nursing Home where she resides.

Sarah's 101st birthday cake

The resident of more than 60 years was a keen bridge player, the nursing home in Cote Street, High Salvington said.

“She is very pleased with her garden room, especially the beautiful display of tulips outside her French windows,” added a spokesman.

