Look and Sea Centre: New café operator appointed for Littlehampton landmark

A new café operator has been secured for one of Littlehampton's most famous landmarks.

The Harbour Lights Café has sat empty in Littlehampton Harbour's Look and Sea Centre since its closure last August, but Arun District Council has announced the appointment of a new operator for the much-loved destination.

The Look and Sea Centre

After an extensive marketing campaign, the council said an operator with a 'proven track record of existing successful catering establishments within Arun had been appoinred.

The new operator already runs the Lobster Pot in Felpham and Hotham Park Café and London Road Café in Bognor Regis.

Work is underway to allow a coffee shop to be opened in time for this year's summer season, before closing temporarily again for further refurbishments.

Following continuation of the work, the Harbour Lights Café will open offering an extensive menu, 364 days a year from 8am to 6pm, with extended opening hours over the summer.

Plans for the exciting new facility will be available for customers to view within the coffee shop and public access to the look-out tower will be permitted restoring this wonderful attraction for all to enjoy.

The operator is also looking to high a new team of staff, with more details available at www.harbourlightscafe.co.uk

In April, residents suggested turning top floor of the Look and Sea Centre into a maritime museum.