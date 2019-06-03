Love Island: Amy Hart from Worthing’s first episode in pictures

Amy Hart from Worthing has made her debut in ITV’s Love Island.

She was one of the first contestants in the Mallorcan villa, the first person to be coupled up - and was embroiled in the show’s first drama, making her an early favourite. Here is Amy’s first episode in pictures.

Amy Hart with fellow contestant Amber were the first islanders in the villa

Amy with the fellow female islanders, chatting to the shows host Caroline Flack

Amy has already made a good impression with viewers

Amy with fellow islanders Lucie and Yewande

