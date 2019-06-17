Love Island: Amy Hart's family appears on spin-off show

The family of a Love Island contestant from Worthing has appeared on its spin-off show.

Former air hostess Amy Hart's mother Sue, brother Sam and father Ian were interviewed by the runner up of last year's series, Laura Anderson, at their home in Hillside Avenue, Broadwater, last week.

Sue Hart greets Laura Anderson from Love Island. Picture: ITV

The clip of Sue showing Laura photographs of her theatre-loving daughter onstage as a child and her pageant outfits was aired on Love Island: Aftersun last night at 10pm.

Funeral director Ian had high praise for the Love Island alumnus. He said: "Laura, who like Amy was a former flight attendant, was an absolute delight. She really put us at ease.

"With my Albion connections I'm used to a bit of filming, and Sam and I have been on Pointless together, but my wife has never been on television at all and she was a natural."

Amy is currently paired up with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard, and are the favourites to win with the bookies.

Sue Hart shows Laura Anderson Amy's pageant dress collection. Picture: ITV

But what does her dad think of him?

"I think he is a really nice guy; obviously we are only seeing edited highlights but he has good old-school values. Even from their first date they had, when he pulled the chair back for her.

"It is very, very early days, but I'm sure he wouldn't be out of place in The Broadwater or The Cricketers."

In previous series, when couples get to the final their parents pay them a visit in the villa. Will Ian and Sue be flying out to Mallorca to give their blessing in person?

Ian Hart. Picture: ITV

Ian said they would 'address that when it happens', but added that running the family business was the priority for them.

He added: "Amy wants to be a people person. Let's not dress it up: she will hopefully get some kind of career out of this, but she said from the outset before she stepped onto the plane that she would still support and do as much voluntary work as she could for both Chestnut Tree House and the Ferring Country Centre."

Sue Hart. Picture: ITV

Sam Hart. Picture: ITV

A childhood photo of Amy. Picture: ITV