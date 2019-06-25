Love Island: Amy Hart's third week in pictures

Amy Hart Love Island Worthing
After three weeks, Amy Hart is still in the ITV2 dating competition. Here is her third week in pictures.

The 26-year-old former air hostess from Worthing had a blip with her partner Curtis, who rated new girl Arabella as a 10/10 kisser during a blindfolded kissing challenge. But the pair reconciled during a date outside the villa, when ballroom dancer Curtis showed Amy how to Rhumba. He picked her to be in a couple with him during Monday night's recoupling. Read more: Here’s how you can win tickets to the 2019 Love Island final

Episode 14

Episode 14: the couples had to make burgers by passing the ingredients with their mouths

Episode 14: Amy and Curtis got into the spirit of the challenge

Episode 14

Episode 14: despite their best efforts, Amy and Curtis did not win

Episode 14: two couples were split up, but Amy and Curtis were safe

Episode 15: Amy with Anna and Molly-Mae

Episode 15: the girls have a chat

Episode 15: Amy and Curtis chat to Yewande

Episode 16: the girls get to know new islander Arabella, right

