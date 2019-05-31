Love Island contestant Amy Hart makes national headlines over Kirstie Allsopp comments

Love Island contestant, Worthing’s Amy Hart, has already made national headlines days before she appears on television.

The former British Airways air hostess from Worthing was doing media interviews ahead of the show airing on Monday when she was asked who her worst-ever passenger was.

Amy Hart ahead of her appearance on Love Island. Picture: ITV

According to our sister paper The i, the 26-year-old gave the dubious title to Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp.

She said: “I haven’t had any proper nightmares, but the only one was Kirstie Allsopp because she kept going up and down [between business and economy] with one kid and then coming back with two.

“There were lots of spare seats in business class and she kept coming back with two kids, and I was like no if you’ve booked three seats [in business class] then you’ve booked three seats.

“I was quite junior at the time so it was my manager who told me to, but I had to go over and tell them [that they couldn’t sit there].”

Allsopp responds

It is fair to say Allsopp was less than pleased with Amy’s comments, telling the Huffington Post they were ‘absurd’.

She said: “It’s just absurd, she’s not got kids. We have this rule in my family that kids shouldn’t fly in club class because it’s spoiling – I’ve always said that – but if you’re little, you have to fly with your mum and dad. I travel with four children because I have two step children – they are 17 and 19. We’ve always said that when you get to about seven that you don’t fly with mum and dad any more, and you go into economy.

“Obviously, what happened with Amy must have been about five years ago – Bay is 12 now so he was probably travelling with his two bigger brothers and was resentful his little brother was still with me and his dad, so was probably going backwards and forwards.

“It literally shows so little empathy for the travelling parent.”

“Oh boy, oh boy, will she learn” The television veteran also gave the fledgling star some advice. She said: “ She’s going to learn the hard way that it’s a lot better when you get on the celeb circuit not to be rude about other people. But oh boy, oh boy, will she learn.”

She admitted that ‘maybe now loads of BA staff will come forward and say I’m the worst passenger on the plane’, but was willing to ‘take the risk and say that Amy might be in the minority’.

Despite all this, Kirstie made it clear there was no bad blood between them.

She said: “At the end of the day, Love Island is a competition, she is young, and I really wish her a lot of luck on the show”.

In contrast, Amy named Piers Morgan as her top passenger.

Kirstie said: “He’s going to be thrilled by this. I love Piers, he’s fantastic. I’m a big fan.

“Maybe I should go on Good Morning Britain with him as the best passenger and me as the worst!”

This story first appeared in The i.