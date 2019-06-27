Love Island: This celebrity has tipped Worthing’s Amy Hart to win

This celebrity has tipped Amy Hart from Worthing to win Love Island 2019.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Gemma Collins chose the 26-year-old former air hostess as her tip to win.

Amy is a big fan of The Only Way is Essex reality star, having compared herself to Gemma in the entrance outfit she wore into the Mallorcan villa and done an impression of her.

She told Piers Morgan: “She’s going to be the biggest hit, the one that did an impression of me.

“She is going to be the one to watch when we come off the show.”

The 38-year-old went on to say: “She’s got a great personality and I would be signing her the minute she comes out of the house.

“She’s not going to get a normal job, she’ll get signed up for TV.”