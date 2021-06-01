Love Island’s Amy Hart from Worthing to abseil 120ft for children’s hospice

Amy will take on the challenge down Peacehaven’s White Cliffs on July 3.

She said: “My family and I have supported Chestnut Tree House for many years as it’s our local children’s hospice.

“When I came out of the Love Island villa, I was determined to be a ‘responsible influencer’ and talk to my audience about causes and subjects close to my heart, as well as my interests and everyday life.

Amy Hart is an ambassador for the charity

“There are lot of misconceptions around hospice care – for children and adults, but it’s so important as none of us know when we might need it.”

After completing a 23-mile Pier-to-Pier challenge and raising almost £2,000 for the hospice in May 2020, Amy decided to try abseiling this year.

She added: “I wanted to do something a bit different this year, so thought ‘why not abseil from a great height!’ I hope I’ll be able to raise some funds for the hospice as well as awareness of the vital work they do.”

“The last year has been tough for everyone, but charities have really struggled with most of their fundraising events cancelled and charity shops being closed for long periods. I think it’s important to help when we can, and especially to support hospices who have been working so hard throughout the pandemic.”

The Chestnut Tree House White Cliffs Abseil is taking place on Saturday, July 3, and there are still spaces available. It costs £40 to register, with a minimum sponsorship of £150 per person, which will help local children and families who need hospice care.