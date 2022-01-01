Man arrested in Lancing after woman is sprayed with ‘noxious substance’

Police said a man has been arrested in Lancing after a woman in Portslade was sprayed with a noxious substance.

Armed police and a dog unit were seen in Beachcroft Place earlier today (Saturday, January 1), according to an eye-witness

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This was in connection with the incident in Brasslands Drive, Portslade, this morning. A man was arrested in Beachcroft Place, Lancing.”

Police in Beachcroft Place, Lancing. Picture from Dan Moon/Eddie Mitchell SUS-220101-155846001

The spokesperson added, “Emergency services responded to a report of a woman who was sprayed with a noxious substance at an address in Brasslands Drive, Portslade, at 10.53am on Saturday, January 1.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment. She is in a stable condition and the effects are not life-threatening.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and is in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.”

Police said no one else has been harmed and there is no threat to the public.

Any witnesses are asked to report information online or by calling 101 quoting serial 742 of 01/01.

