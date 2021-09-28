Man asked schoolgirl to kiss him then stole her phone in Worthing

The incident happened in St George's Road, Worthing. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210928-180253001

According to police, between 3pm and 3.30pm on September 9 the girl was walking home from school along St George’s Road when she dropped her mobile phone.

Police say a man then appeared, picked up her phone and asked her to kiss him.

When she refused, he said that if she didn’t he would take the phone. When she again refused he got into a silver car and drove away with the phone, police confirmed.

Police say the man did not touch or physically threaten the girl.

The man police want to trace is described as white, about 30-years-old, overweight, with sunglasses and a surgical mask. Police say he was wearing a pink baseball cap, a red t-shirt and blue jeans with white trainers.

Police constable Amie Woodard said, “This was an unpleasant experience for the young girl although at this stage there is nothing to suggest the man’s motives were any more sinister. Even so we want to find him, and recover that phone.