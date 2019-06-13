Man found working illegally at Shoreham convenience store

A man was found working illegally at a convenience store in Shoreham.

Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Maxi’s Convenience Store in High Street, Shoreham, on Monday, June 10, at 8am.

Immigration enforcement vehicles in New Road, Shoreham, on Monday (June 10)

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “Checks identified a 32-year-old Pakistani man who has an outstanding immigration application, but no permission to work.

“He must report regularly to Immigration Enforcement while his case is progressed.

“Maxi’s Convenience Store was served a Civil Penalty Referral Notice warning that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.”

An eyewitness said he saw the immigration vehicles parked in New Road at just before 9am.

He said when he walked into East Street, at the corner of New Road, he saw a number of Immigration Enforcement officers.

