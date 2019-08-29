Marsh data architect from Worthing joins four-day team challenge with tag line Destroy Yourself – help others

Worthing man Phill Blanchard is taking on the challenge of his life to raise money for charity.

An experienced cyclist, Phill will be joining a team of 40 friends, aged 17 to 65, for the Race Against Tyne, a 340-mile cycle from London to Newcastle over three days, immediately followed by the 13.1 mile Great North Run half marathon.

Phill Blanchard ran the Worthing 10k this year to focus his training and build up the distance

The team is halfway to its £25,000 target for the MS Society and Phill is also personally supporting the British Heart Foundation.

He said: “I have foolishly agreed to join 40 other people in a challenge greater than any I have attempted before.

“I have form for cycling but had never ridden 100 miles in a single ride until I did the Prudential Ride-London on August 4 as a training ride.

“I have never been a runner – The Marsh (the company I work for) Regents Park 5k this April was my first ever race. I also ran the Worthing 10k this year to focus my training and build up the distance.

“It has taken plenty of training to get to the required fitness but I am confident I will cross the finish line on September 8.”

Phill is Worthing born and bred, and works as a data architect at Marsh in London, where the challenge begins.

He said: “One day an idea was conceived. Why not cycle from London to Newcastle, over three days, and plan it so we arrive in time to do the Great North Run on the fourth day. Welcome to the Race Against Tyne.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly our website tag line is Destroy Yourself – help others.”

Visit www.raceagainsttyne.com for more information.

Phill has a target of £550 for the British Heart Foundation and has so far raised £395. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phillblanchardpru19 to support this cause.

For the MS Society, Phill has a £1,000 target and has raised £825 so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phillblanchardgnr to support this cause.