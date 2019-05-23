Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt celebrates successful launch night for restaurant

Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt has celebrated a successful launch night for his first restaurant, right in the heart of Worthing.

Pitch in Warwick Street was buzzing with friends, family, food suppliers and former Masterchef contestants tonight (Thursday, May 23) as the 2018 winner launches his new venture tomorrow.

Masterchef winner Kenny Tutt outside Pitch in Warwick Street, Worthing

He told the Herald that it had been an ‘absolute dream’ and thanked everyone who had helped behind the scenes to get the restaurant up and running.

When asked why he chose Worthing for the home of his first restaurant, the former bank manager said: “I live here; it is a beautiful town and you walk down that seafront on a sunny day and you could be anywhere.

“It is the most idyllic town and we need to keep it like that. We need to keep supporting it.”

The VIPs lucky enough to be on the guest list were treated to oysters, local cheeses and cured meats, and canapé versions of dishes on Pitch’s menu including their signature goat’s cheese doughnuts.

Kenny Tutts Masterchef trophy sits in pride of place behind the bar at Pitch

Among guests was casting producer Claire Castle from Shine Television, which makes Masterchef. Claire was the first person to audition Kenny for the show, and it was more than his chocolate dessert that convinced her to cast him.

She said: “He was one of my last auditions of the day, and his smile totally lit up the room. When he walked in, I was like: ‘woah, he is such a nice guy’, and that is really important.

”We are looking for good cooks, but we want to know people will be likeable and viewers are going to warm to them when you are casting.

”As the competition went on, I knew he would win it because he was the underdog that kept growing and growing, and took it all on board.”

The bar was bustling at the launch night for Kenny Tutts new restaurant Pitch

MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton was also in attendance. He described the restaurant as ‘really impressive’ and showed that ‘Worthing is on the up’.

He said: “I have heard they are booked up until November, so clearly people are really excited about it being here.”