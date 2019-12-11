Mayor joins Worthing Speakers Club for leadership-themed meeting

Leadership was the focus for a special themed evening at Worthing Speakers Club, with mayor Hazel Thorpe as the special guest.

She opened the evening at the Burlington Hotel with a motivational speech based on her career and aspirations, and later joined in an impromptu speech exercise with her consort Robin Rogers.

This special themed meeting was in addition to the regular programme and four prepared speeches were presented.

Mike Priest wowed the audience with his speech on his leadership role at the World Scout Jamboree, Natalie Griffiths gave a thought-provoking speech on the quiet side of leadership, Alex Josling spoke on the chemistry of leadership and Cecily Brotherton gave a personal speech on nurture or nature.

Admiring the ‘convivial atmosphere’, Mrs Thorpe said: “This has been a very enlightening evening. I have found it so interesting and very encouraging that there is so much support for each other in this club.”

Worthing Speakers Club is a part of Toastmasters International. Members are provided with the opportunity to improve public speaking skills at a pace suitable to their confidence level.

Meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of the month at 7.15pm at The Burlington Hotel, Worthing. For more information, visit www.worthingspeakers.club