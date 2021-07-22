McCarthy Stone: Worthing school given £250 as pupils’ creative writing is inspired for short story competition
Pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Worthing came up with some imaginative short stories for a competition on the theme of the sea.
Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman had the difficult job of judging the winners.
McCarthy Stone set the challenge to reflect the name of its development, Neptune House, and donated £250 to the school to encourage the creative writing talents of the next generation.
Year-five pupil Vilte was awarded first place and received £40 book vouchers for her short story Under the Sea and on the Shore, which beautifully described the wonders of the sea.
Lakmudu, also in year five, came second and year-three pupil Isali was third, taking home £30 and £20 book vouchers respectively for their captivating story telling.
Teacher Candice Lloyd said: “The pupils who took part in the short story competition really enjoyed the creative challenge and we were very impressed with the range of stories that were submitted across the year groups based on the theme.
“Congratulations to the deserving winners and our thanks go to McCarthy Stone for its generous donation, and for giving us the opportunity to be involved in another exciting initiative.”