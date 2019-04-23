Meet Up Wednesdays scheme launches in Shoreham

A national scheme to fight loneliness in the community has launched in Shoreham.

The town’s first Meet Up Wednesday event was held at The Waterside Pub in Ferry Road, Shoreham, last week.

Councillor David Simmons in conversation at the Meet Up Wednesday launch

The pub is the first in Shoreham to host the weekly drop-in social sessions, which run from 11am to 12pm on Wednesdays.

All are welcome to come along and enjoy a free cup of tea, coffee and conversation.

Among the residents attending the first event was councillor David Simmons, Adur District Councils’ executive member for health and wellbeing.

Mr Simmons said: “It’s a unique opportunity for people to come together in a social situation to develop new friendships and meet others who may be isolated.

“There are also opportunities at the event to find out about local services, how to access them and where to find support.

“So why not come along and meet some new friends?”

The Meet Up pub events first started at The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon and have since become a huge success across the country.

They aim to give locals the chance to get together for at least one day each week, using pubs as focal points thanks to their welcoming environment.

Evidence shows that building relationships with family, friends and the wider community is important for wellbeing.

The first Meet Up events in West Sussex were held in Worthing at The Broadwater Pub in October.

Speaking after the launch, manager Diane Guest said it ‘could not have gone better’.

