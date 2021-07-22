Pupils were thrilled to meet him and teachers said they were really able to relate to his stories about his childhood.

Mike shared his journey to success and jumped over teachers during assembly, then led BMX workshops with the older children, adding his take on the growth mindset and metacognition work that is a focus at the Durrington Multi Academy Trust school.

Beth Collins, assistant head, said: “Mike has inspired our children, sparking their desire to believe, achieve and succeed.

Former world champion BMX rider Mike Mullen showed children tricks on their bikes when he spent the day at The Laurels Primary School in Worthing

“His stories of success have shown our children how to develop stronger mindsets, build resilience and improve wellbeing.”

She said Mike’s messages of perseverance, overcoming challenges and positive thinking had tied in with the way children at the school had shown resilience during recent periods of remote learning, where live lessons were taught three times a day and 94 per cent of the school tuned in from home.

