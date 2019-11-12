Milestone reached in construction of Sussex Yacht Club’s new Shoreham headquarters

A milestone was reached in the build of the new Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham last weekend.

The Topping Out ceremony marked the construction team reaching the highest point of the new building in Brighton Road.

Commodore Terry Kinch places a silver coin on the top of the building

It saw the club’s Commodore, Terry Kinch, place an 1892 silver coin – the same age as the club - at its pinnacle to bring good luck.

The club is being rebuilt on the same site, but a few feet closer to the sea, because the existing headquarters need to be demolished to make way for flood defences.

Mr Kinch said: “It’s quite something to see the new clubhouse and facilities really starting to take shape; it was only in May that we broke the ground for the first time and here we are at the very top of the new building.

“Once it’s completed it’s going to be quite a landmark for Shoreham as part of the redevelopment of the whole area. We’re really looking forward to welcoming in our local community and hope that they will enjoy the much-improved facilities that we’ll have on offer.”

For the ceremony, the club’s members were allowed access to the construction site to have a first drink at a temporary upstairs bar to celebrate at the ceremony.

All the proceeds went to the Sussex Sailability’s Door to Shore fundraising campaign, which aims to see the new clubhouse made completely accessible for people with disabilities.

Mr Kinch said: “Sussex Yacht Club set up the charity Sussex Sailability in 2001 with the aim of encouraging people with disabilities out onto the water.

“Our membership was determined that our new HQ would provide the very best sailing experience for everyone; so our plans include specially adapted heated changing rooms with hoists, easy access to all parts of the club, automatic doors, adjustable sinks, braille signage and a digital hearing loop system.

“We’ve had a lot of support for this vision from the sailing fraternity, including Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and Paralympian Helena Lucas.

“We want our club to provide the very best possible facilities for all sailors, regardless of disability, and for it to be something that the people of Shoreham are really proud to be a part of.”

Sussex Sailability and Sussex Yacht Club are working in partnership to raise the additional funds needed with the Door to Shore Campaign.

To find out more or to donate please visit www.sussexsailability.org/door-to-shore

SEE MORE: Turning Tides combines Worthing and Littlehampton SleepOuts into one

Sussex castle wall collapse: Council gives update on incident

How many more electric car charging points will West Sussex need by 2030?