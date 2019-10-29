Missing Amelia Bambridge: Six men questioned over Worthing backpacker’s disappearance

Six men are being questioned over the disappearance of Worthing backpacker Amelia Bambridge on an island in Cambodia, according to the BBC.

The search is continuing for the 21-year-old former BHASVIC student, who was last seen at a party on Koh Rong in the early hours of Thursday.

Amelia from Worthing

The men being quizzed by Cambodian police reportedly work at hotels and restaurants on the island.

“They are being questioned,” the provincial deputy police chief Nop Panha told AFP. “We are not drawing any conclusions yet.”

No arrests have been made, according to reports.

Amelia’s brother, father, mother and aunt are on the island helping with the search.

Her brother and father spent yesterday trawling through hours of CCTV footage to try and track Amelia’s last known movements.

The search party has now spent four days scouring the island and surrounding areas for any trace of Amelia.

Amelia had been travelling on her gap year – a trip she had been planning for two years – when she was reported missing.

She had attended a party on Wednesday night on Police Beach in Koh Rong, around 40 minutes away from Nest Beach Club Hostel where she had been staying.

Friends raised the alarm after she never returned to the hostel, and the search commenced.

Amelia’s sister Georgie Bambridge, 19, told the Herald she had last spoken to Amelia on Wednesday.

“She was just telling me how amazing travelling was, how many amazing people she had met, how she was having the time of her life,” Georgie said.

“It came as such a shock, she was just so happy.”

The family are raising funds towards the search – click here to view the fundraising page.