There were various railway-related activities, included running club layouts, brass kit construction and layout building and improvement. The children’s layout was running, which is always popular, as young people are allowed to control their own model train.

Numbers were good, up on the previous open evening, and visitors were able to see layouts running as well as chat to club members.

Colin Edkins, chairman, said: “We were so pleased that we had so many people attending on our club open day. There was a real buzz of train conversation about the place as club members and visitors shared their thoughts, ideas and opinions. We look forward to welcoming some of the visitors into our club.”

The club welcomes new members, from juniors to experienced modellers. For further information, visit the Sompting and District Model Railway Club website www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk

1. Visitors were welcomed at Sompting and District Model Railway Club's open evening on Friday, October 29. It was the first event of its kind for two years and gave members the opportunity to show what they get up to on a typical club night. Photo Sales

2. Visitors were welcomed at Sompting and District Model Railway Club's open evening on Friday, October 29. It was the first event of its kind for two years and gave members the opportunity to show what they get up to on a typical club night. Photo Sales

3. Visitors were welcomed at Sompting and District Model Railway Club's open evening on Friday, October 29. It was the first event of its kind for two years and gave members the opportunity to show what they get up to on a typical club night. Photo Sales

4. Visitors were welcomed at Sompting and District Model Railway Club's open evening on Friday, October 29. It was the first event of its kind for two years and gave members the opportunity to show what they get up to on a typical club night. Photo Sales