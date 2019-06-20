Motorcyclist dies after van collision on Arun road

A motorcyclist has died after a van collision on a road in Arun.

At just before 9am, police officers were sent to Burndell Road, Yapton, following a collision between a lorry and a motorcyclist.

Burndell Road in Yapton has been closed due to a serious accident

The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services and the air ambulance was on the scene.

At around 3.45pm, police confirmed that the motorcyclist - a 53-year-old man from Yapton - sadly died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Flagpole."

This comes days after another motorcyclist died in a collision in Angmering.

