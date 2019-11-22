Moving ceremony held in Lancing to remember those who died crossing the A27

A moving ceremony was held in Lancing to rededicate a garden and plaque honouring those who tragically lost their lives crossing the A27 during the 80s and 90s.

Residents, students, teachers and councillors gathered by the footbridge at Upper Boundstone Lane in Lancing for the event on Thursday, which coincided with Road Safety Week.

The ceremony at the memorial garden

Many of those who died crossing the road were students on their way to Boundstone Comprehensive School, which stood on the site which is now the Sir Robert Woodard Academy.

Among those present at the ceremony were the family and friends of people who had died, including Wendy Peters – the mother of Steven Negus who lost his life on the road in 1984, aged 16.

Laura Fauvel, music teacher at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, was also there remembering her friend Scott Purdie, who was the 10th person to be killed on the A27 aged 13.

The ceremony was presided over by Paul Sanderson, Chaplain at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy who said a few words.

A tribute to those who died

A one minute’s silence was held after Kieran Scanlon, headteacher of the academy, read out the names of the deceased.

Mr Scanlon said thanked Trevor Crowter and members of community group Keep Lancing Lovely, who spent the previous weekend tidying up the garden ahead of the ceremony.

He said: “The memorial garden, to our great shame, had become completely overgrown and the volunteers have really brought it back to life.

The chaplain said a few words infront of those gathered

“I hope the service we held today as part of Road Safety week will become an annual event to remember those who lost their lives in such a tragic way.”

The footbridge was installed and opened in May 2005 after many years of meetings, protests and requests from residents, as well as the families of those who had died, and support from the MP.

The gathering in Lancing

