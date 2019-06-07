Mum and daughter urge others to join them in Guild Care’s Walk for Worthing

A mum and daughter duo from Broadwater are encouraging others to join the Walk for Worthing to raise funds for Guild Care.

Lizzie O’Haire, 11, and her mum Kelly will be taking part in Guild Care’s flagship event on Saturday, June 15, along with an expected 200 plus people.

Lizzie and Kelly O'Haire

Walk for Worthing is a sunset walk, stride, run or stroll along Worthing’s seafront. Those taking part can choose to take a 5k route down to George V Avenue and back or a 10k route down to Goring Gap and back.

Lizzie said she heard about the event after seeing an advert in the local press and asked her mum about what Guild Care does.

Asked why she is taking part, Lizzie said: “I am doing the Walk for Worthing as I really want to help local children. This is the first time I have done anything like this outside of school fundraising events.

“We are doing the 10k walk and I am really looking forward to the party afterwards in Steyne Gardens!”

Lizzie O'Haire

Guild Care said all of the funds raised from the event will be used to keep vital services going for children and adults dealing with the daily challenge of a disability, loss of independence, or dementia.

Kelly, who is director of marketing agency Seaside Creative, said; “Guild Care looked after my nan in the Caer Gwent care home during the later stages of her dementia and when I told Lizzie about this and all the other services the charity offers to help older people, as well as adults and young children with learning disabilities, she said she wanted to get involved. It would be great if lots more people could sign up with us too, everyone is welcome.”

The event will kick off at 8pm from Steyne Gardens with registration opening at 7pm. Upon your return, a mobile bar and music will welcome you back while the sun is setting.

Those wanting to find out more information about joining in with the Walk for Worthing can visit Guild Care’s website at www.guildcare.org/walk