Nation’s plans for Macmillan’s Coffee Morning begin to brew

A worldwide cancer fundraiser returns next month and everyone can get involved with a simple cuppa.

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning starts again in September and the charity would like to get as many people involved as possible.

Coffee mornings raise funds which can pay for Macmillan Support Workers, who help people living with cancer receive the support they need.

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning takes place on Friday September 27 and it couldn’t be easier to get involved.

All you need to do is bring your community together - whether it’s friends, family, colleagues or others - and raise money for Macmillan.

With events taking place in homes, workplaces and community centres across the country, you can also find a local Macmillan Coffee Morning to attend, using the interactive map on the website https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/.