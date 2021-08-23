Focused on this year’s theme of ‘building back better for bees’, the jam-packed schedule aimed to educate people on the actions that can be taken to restore, support and enhance the role of the ever-important pollinators as National Bee Day was marked.

Organised by the Bees&Seas team, the event saw people make bee hotels and finger puppets, as well as meeting beekeepers and going on guided walks

Bees&Seas is a local project born from a common passion to connect communities with nature, across the land and sea.

Three community groups – We Are FoodPioneers, Friends of Brooklands Park and Creative Waves – have united to create a community beekeeping project and educational training space in Brooklands Park, where the events are being held.

