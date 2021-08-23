The Bees&Seas team hosted a weekend of free, family events at Brooklands Park, Worthing, to celebrate National Bee Day

National Bee Day events at Brooklands Park in East Worthing create a buzz

People swarmed to Brooklands Park in East Worthing at the weekend for a host of bee-themed activities.

By Sam Woodman
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 1:45 pm

Focused on this year’s theme of ‘building back better for bees’, the jam-packed schedule aimed to educate people on the actions that can be taken to restore, support and enhance the role of the ever-important pollinators as National Bee Day was marked.

Organised by the Bees&Seas team, the event saw people make bee hotels and finger puppets, as well as meeting beekeepers and going on guided walks

Bees&Seas is a local project born from a common passion to connect communities with nature, across the land and sea.

Three community groups – We Are FoodPioneers, Friends of Brooklands Park and Creative Waves – have united to create a community beekeeping project and educational training space in Brooklands Park, where the events are being held.

1.

Joanne Easey, community champion at Morrisons in Worthing at the event

Photo: Derek Martin

Photo Sales

2.

Jonathan Clements, nine, at the Bees&Seas event at Brooklands Park

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

3.

Isla Henley, four, with her nature-inspired face painting

Photo: Derek Martin

Photo Sales

4.

There were a host of events for all the family at Brooklands Park

Photo: Derek Martin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2