Nick Hough, one of the organisers, said: “We had loads of people through the doors. The free cafe worked non-stop, handing out mince pies and hot drinks. Everyone seemed to have a good time and enjoyed doing the hunt. Families now look out for it as it has become such a regular fixture of the pre-Christmas calendar in Shoreham. The treasure hunt was enhanced once again this year by the addition of a live donkey, kindly loaned by friendly local farmer David Cross from Mile Oak Farm. The animal was hugely popular with the children and provided a great photo opportunity.” The overall winner, picked from a hat, was given a £25 voucher for Tomfoolery.
Nativity characters join in Christmas treasure hunt in Shoreham
A host of angels, shepherds and wise men greeted visitors to Shoreham Farmers’ Market for the annual Christmas treasure hunt. These and other characters from the Nativity were mingling in East Street, giving out forms and stamping them when they were given the correct password. The treasure hunt on Saturday was organised by Shoreham Baptist Church, in Western Road, where people handing in their completed forms could meet Mary and Joseph with the baby and crib. Free chocolate treasure was given out as a reward, refreshments were provided and craft activities included making Christmas cards and decorations.
View more