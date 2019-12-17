Nativity characters join in Christmas treasure hunt in Shoreham

A host of angels, shepherds and wise men greeted visitors to Shoreham Farmers’ Market for the annual Christmas treasure hunt. These and other characters from the Nativity were mingling in East Street, giving out forms and stamping them when they were given the correct password. The treasure hunt on Saturday was organised by Shoreham Baptist Church, in Western Road, where people handing in their completed forms could meet Mary and Joseph with the baby and crib. Free chocolate treasure was given out as a reward, refreshments were provided and craft activities included making Christmas cards and decorations.