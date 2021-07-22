NCS Worthing: Change Makers hope ‘to make the world a better place’

The group, called Change Makers Worthing raised more than £200 overnight when they first put up their JustGiving page and have now sailed past the £1,200 mark.

“We raised our goal to £1,000, as we smashed our previous goal of £500 in under 24 hours,” the team explained, before raising the target again to £1,500.

They said it was a ‘wondrous cause’ and they hoped their ventures would ‘make the world a better place’.

Change Makers Worthing, Adam, Ben, Miles, Misha, Ethan, Tom, Rabia, George, Haniiah, Layton, Enayatallah, Wahidullah, Charlotte and Luqman, are raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

The teenagers are working on the NCS programme with Concordia, an international charity based in Brighton.

The walk took Change Makers Worthing 4.7 hours and covered 11.5 miles, ending at Worthing Pier.

The team said: “We had an amazing time walking from Brighton to Worthing. We had some tough moments and the heat was hot. We’re so proud to be supporting Chestnut Tree House and raising £1,200 for their amazing hospice.”