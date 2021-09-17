New fish and chip shop in Goring to give away 100 free meals
A fish and chip shop is giving away 100 portions of fish and chips to its first 100 customers to celebrate its grand opening following a revamp.
Goring Fish N Chips, in Goring Road, is hosting the giveaway on Monday, September 20.
The first 100 customers are only allowed one portion each, and after they give away the first 100, the price of fish and chips goes up to £1. This deal runs for one day only.
Umar Khalil, 39, from Worthing, is one of three new owners and has refurbished the old building to create their new restaurant.
He said: “This building was already a fish and chip shop for the last three years but was only open one day a week.
“I took over three months ago and we revamped the whole inside – new walls, new floors, and new machines.
“At the moment I am so excited about the opening, but also nervous too.”
Mr Khalil is learning how to fry fish and chips at the moment, and will be going to a course in Leeds to become a qualified fryer.
The other two owners are also from Worthing and are already in the food business, owning the Zeera restaurant in Broadwater Road.
Fish N Chips will be open from Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 1.30pm, and from 3pm to 9pm.