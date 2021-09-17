A fish and chip shop is giving away 100 portions of fish and chips to its first 100 customers to celebrate its grand opening following a revamp.

Goring Fish N Chips, in Goring Road, is hosting the giveaway on Monday, September 20.

The first 100 customers are only allowed one portion each, and after they give away the first 100, the price of fish and chips goes up to £1. This deal runs for one day only.

'Fish N Chips' on Goring Road, Goring, is having its grand opening and giving away 100 free fish and chips on Monday September 20th

Umar Khalil, 39, from Worthing, is one of three new owners and has refurbished the old building to create their new restaurant.

He said: “This building was already a fish and chip shop for the last three years but was only open one day a week.

“I took over three months ago and we revamped the whole inside – new walls, new floors, and new machines.

“At the moment I am so excited about the opening, but also nervous too.”

Umar Khalil, one of the three owners of 'Fish N Chips' is 'nervous but excited' for the shop's grand opening

Mr Khalil is learning how to fry fish and chips at the moment, and will be going to a course in Leeds to become a qualified fryer.

The other two owners are also from Worthing and are already in the food business, owning the Zeera restaurant in Broadwater Road.