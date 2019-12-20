New KFC in Rustington prepares to opens its doors

Rustington’s newest chicken restaurant is preparing to opens its doors.

KFC will open its branch in Broadmark Parade, Rustington, tomorrow (Saturday, December 21).

A spokesman said 30 new jobs had been created at the restaurant.

The branch will be open from 10.30am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 10pm on Sundays.

Marius Nae, District Manager at K&Z Newhaven, Franchisee at KFC: “It’s a Christmas miracle – the Colonel’s heard the people of Rustington crying out for a KFC for a while.

“Some Christmas wishes really do come true.”

