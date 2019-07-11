New Lancing petrol station to ‘revitalise’ the area

A new petrol station is set to bring power to the residents of north Lancing.

Yesterday (July 10), a new garage in Manor Road was officially unveiled following a six-month refurbishment.

Councillor Carson Albury (left) with Subu Nanthakumar (centre, back row) and staff from the Co-op

The BP petrol station joins a new large Co-op store, offering a much-needed new shopping venue for North Lancing.

Owner and developer Subu Nanthakumar bought the freehold of the site, which originally had an Esso garage, and said it had the potential to revitalise the area.

“It has been a long six months but very rewarding to now have a local shop and garage providing local amenities and services within the local community,” he said.

“During the development of the site we have sourced and used all local contractors and have employed all local staff.

“We are very community-minded and will be trying to help the community as much as possible with charitable works and support.”

He said locals had told him the area would usually be quiet around five and six o’clock, but with the late closing time of 9pm the shop had been busy right up until the doors were closed.

If people did not have a store in North Lancing, he said, they were forced to go to the village centre or further afield.

The eight fuel pumps, jet wash and air and vacuum machines would also save residents in the north of the village venturing to the seafront or A27 for vehicle services.

Councillor Carson Albury said: “This is a wonderful asset to north Lancing and the petrol station and shop have been long anticipated.

“The residents will greatly appreciate the community involvement and I feel this new development will work alongside the existing shops as it is important to keep all our local businesses.

“A new community noticeboard is already in place and will be available for all local groups to use. It is a great asset to us all.”