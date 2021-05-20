The custom-designed building will reopen at 9am on Tuesday, June 22, bringing together a number of county council services, including an enhanced library service, under one roof.

The Richmond Road site will be home to West Sussex County Council registration services, children and family services, and Find it Out and youth emotional support services.

New facilities include flexible meeting rooms, an inclusive Changing Places ground-floor toilet, a private meeting pod and Quiet Zone, a suite of custom-designed registration rooms with dedicated waiting area, and a specialist ante-natal room for midwifery clinic appointments.

The library will offer a huge selection of brand-new books in a bright, modern, Covid-secure space.

In March, a number of 3D images were released showing people what they could expect from the new hub.

The temporary Library at 37 Richmond Road will close at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 12, so equipment, books and other items can be moved back to the main library.

To help minimise disruption to customers, loan dates will be extended so no items will due for return while the temporary library is closed.

Russell Allen, head of Libraries and heritage at West Sussex County Council, said: “This project has been a long time in the making, with the pandemic causing some unexpected delays, but now that we are ready to open our doors and welcome residents inside, the timing couldn’t feel more right.