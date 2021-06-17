New Monks Farm: Exclusive pictures show behind the scenes of IKEA development

Construction work on the first batch of 249 houses alongside the Mash Barn estate is progressing well, with the first occupancies expected in September.

Nine homes are currently available to reserve from house builder CALA Homes.

A two-bedroom, mid-terrace home with two parking spaces will set you back £335,000, with completion expected in the autumn.

The most expensive home is currently a four-bedroom, detached home with a garage and three parking spaces – priced at £690,000.

A three-bedroom home with a garage and two parking spaces could be yours for £485,000.

So far, five plots on New Monks Park, which is currently accessible via Hayley Road in Lancing have been sold or reserved.

Just over 100 homes are set to be built in the first tranche of housing, which will include around 30 affordable homes available separately through housing association Saxon Weald.

The project will also include major changes to the A27, including a new roundabout, as well as a primary school, country park and IKEA superstore.

Undefined: readMore

1. New Monks Park Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Buy photo

2. New Monks Park Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Buy photo

3. New Monks Park Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Buy photo

4. New Monks Park Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Buy photo