New Monks Farm: Steel structures mark beginning of new A27 access bridges

An essential part of the 600-home development, known as New Monks Park, is an access road from the A27 which will include a new four-arm roundabout.

Huge steel girders are now visible from the A27 on a patch of land near to where the old Withy Patch Gypsy and Traveller Site once stood.

The previous residents were moved to a new plot on the outskirts of the construction zone so the access road could be built across that land.

Foundations at New Monks Farm in preparation for new highways bridges SUS-210618-145000001

A spokesman for The Community Stadium Ltd, the developer of New Monks Farm, has revealed the origins of the steel structures.

“The access road that opens up the airport development and the New Monks Farm site crosses the new drainage watercourses serving the development in a number of places and each of the bridges has steel piled foundations,” they said.

“These are currently being installed and are the steel structures you can see from the A27.”

The Herald took an exclusive peek behind the scenes of New Monks Farm yesterday (June 17) to see how work is progressing on the new homes.

