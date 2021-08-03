New website showcasing what Worthing has to offer launches

The site – timeforworthing.uk – is packed with information about the borough and what there is to do, including event listings, and places to eat and drink.

The Time for Worthing brand was launched in February last year, with the aim of projecting the town’s positive values, attracting investment and generating civic pride.

It is overseen by a management group of local business and resident representatives, including senior figures from Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM), Worthing & Adur Chamber Of Commerce, Worthing Town Centre Initiative and Worthing Borough Council – plus Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, Rayner Global, Storm Ministries, Worthing and District Estate Agents Association, Community Works, and more.

Andy Willems, chairman of the Time for Worthing board, said: “Worthing is changing. It is becoming more attractive to live in, come for entertainment and, as importantly, to invest your business, talents and creativity here.

“So as we move to a post pandemic world, it is vital that Time For Worthing sends out the message that there is a warm welcome here in a fantastic part of the world.”

The website is divided into sections including:

- Whats’ On: up-to-date event listings (with an option to event holders to list their event for free)

- See and Do: ideal for inspiration for days out in and around Worthing - places to eat and drink and experiences to keep everyone entertained whatever the weather

- Live: an insight into Worthing for new and prospective residents with highlights of neighbourhood areas, schools and details of how to get involved in your local community.

- For Business: aimed at prospective investors to the town – from micro entrepreneurs right up to large developers and includes whos’ here - with testimonials from some of our most eminent business leaders

Sam Whittington, proprietor of city centre jewellery and giftware store, Sewsilver, and chairman of the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, said: “The TCI is pleased to be partners with Time for Worthing and is excited about the benefits the new website will offer.

“Having such a raft of information, easily available in one place, will help drive the Worthing economy by attracting not only visitors, but also investment into our town.

“The site is launched just in time to take advantage of the growth in staycationing and provides a platform for Worthing businesses and organisations to reach new audiences.”

Bev Lees, chief financial officer at Rayner Global, added: “The new website showcases what Worthing has to offer from education, social activities and infrastructure perspective .