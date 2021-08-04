The Nursery School Worthing is due to open in September, at the site of the Cbabiesafe Nursery, which closed early last year.

Catherine Harvey, 45, and her partner Ollie Potton, 34, of West Chiltington, invested their savings into the full refurbishment of the vacant building.

Operations director Catherine said: “We are offering something slightly different to the other nurseries in Worthing.

Founders of The Nursery School Company in Worthing, Catherine Harvey, Ollie Potton, and their daughter Hattie.

“We are massively focusing on our dining and nutrition offer, as well as enrichment activities including yoga, speech and language development, forest school, beach school, and community trips.

“Lockdown especially has affected a lot of the children.

“They have not had the opportunity for over a year to really be involved in things.

“Research is telling us that it has had an impact on their speech and language development so we really want to make sure they have these opportunities.”

The Nursery School Company has spaces for 40 to 60 children and is due to open on Monday, September 6, but prior to that, Catherine and Ollie are inviting people to have a look round and get a feel for the nursery from mid-August.