New Worthing nursery prepares to open following £350k refurbishment
A new nursery in Worthing, Manor Road, is preparing to open its doors following a £350,000 refurbishment.
The Nursery School Worthing is due to open in September, at the site of the Cbabiesafe Nursery, which closed early last year.
Catherine Harvey, 45, and her partner Ollie Potton, 34, of West Chiltington, invested their savings into the full refurbishment of the vacant building.
Operations director Catherine said: “We are offering something slightly different to the other nurseries in Worthing.
“We are massively focusing on our dining and nutrition offer, as well as enrichment activities including yoga, speech and language development, forest school, beach school, and community trips.
“Lockdown especially has affected a lot of the children.
“They have not had the opportunity for over a year to really be involved in things.
“Research is telling us that it has had an impact on their speech and language development so we really want to make sure they have these opportunities.”
The Nursery School Company has spaces for 40 to 60 children and is due to open on Monday, September 6, but prior to that, Catherine and Ollie are inviting people to have a look round and get a feel for the nursery from mid-August.
For more information, visit The Nursery School Company.