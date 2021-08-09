St Barnabas House supported James Hill, 24, and his sister Lauryn Hill, 21, so they could keep their 54-year-old mum Tracy Ann Coe at home at the end of her life.

Now, the brother and sister want to give something back to the Worthing hospice and have signed up for Night to Remember 2021 in September.

Lauryn said: “Mum was such a selfless and caring person. She did a lot of charity work, loved animals and adored her family. She always put others before herself.”

James and Lauryn Hill were able to care for their mum Tracy Ann Coe at home at the end of her life, thanks to St Barnabas House hospice

In 2019, Tracy was diagnosed with cancer and in December 2020, she received the devastating news that it was terminal. She went home from hospital knowing she had only about five weeks to live and sadly died on January 12, 2021.

Lauryn said: “Mum was bedridden and it was just me and James caring for her. Due to Covid-19, we decided we wanted to keep Mum at home so we could see her as much as possible.

“The St Barnabas Hospice at Home team enabled us to do this and ensured that Mum was receiving the best level of care possible. They came into our home a few times a day to care for Mum, help her with her medicines, hygiene, and anything else she needed.

James Hill and sister Lauryn Hill as children with their mum Tracy Ann Coe

“They made such a big difference to our last few weeks with Mum. It was such a scary time and the support the hospice gave to our family was incredible. They took the care to the next level, not only medically but emotionally. They were always there for us.

“I can honestly say that we wouldn’t have known what to do without them being there guiding us. ”

Night to Remember takes place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, lighting up the streets of Worthing as fundraisers walk through the night, to reflect the 24-hour nature of the care and support that St Barnabas House offers to patients and their families.

Lauryn said: “When we lost Mum, the care from St Barnabas House didn’t stop there. They kept in contact with us and were always on the other end of the phone. We got through the loss of Mum a lot better with their support than we would have without, and for that, we are forever grateful.

“Everything we do from now on is to make my Mum proud, and that’s why we’re taking on Night to Remember, and every year from now on, in her memory.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracyanncoe to sponsor Lauryn and James.