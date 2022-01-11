Nominations open to find the UK’s best feline friend

Run by Cats Protection, the annual event celebrates the nation’s most marvellous moggies, with heart-warming tales of devotion, courage and companionship.

This year’s event also features a new Cat Colleagues category to honour the feline heroes who have helped their owners adjust to working from home, or have made going to work a little easier during the pandemic.

Entries open on Tuesday, January 11 and owners have until noon on Thursday, March 10 to nominate their cat in one of four categories: Cat Colleagues, Most Caring Cat, Furr-ever Friends and Outstanding Rescue Cat.

Nominations now open to find the UK's best feline friend.

Helping to launch the awards, BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans said: “I’m a big fan of cats, not just because they’re such amazing animals, but also because of the incredibly positive impact they can have on people’s lives. It’s such an honour to be helping launch the National Cat Awards, and I really hope this national celebration of our feline friends will inspire more people to welcome a cat into their lives.”

Cats Protection’s Awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “Over the past two years, the UK’s pet cats have played an even more important role in our lives – whether it’s keeping the kids’ company during home schooling, being a companion for people living alone in lockdown or simply being there during times of uncertainty.

“From chilled out cats that provide comfort and support, to the mischievous moggies that make us smile, cats undoubtedly have a special place in the hearts and homes of millions of people. We’re thrilled to once again be hosting our National Cat Awards and are looking forward to sharing many wonderful stories of moggy marvelousness!

“We hope that by celebrating some of the UK’s most incredible cats we’ll inspire more people to consider adopting a cat in 2022.”

Winners will be selected by a panel of celebrity cat lovers before being announced at a star-studded ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on 4 August 2022.

The winner of the National Cat of the Year will inherit the title from Minty, a three-legged moggy from Holywell, Wales, who helped six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions.

To nominate your cat, or for further information about the Awards, log on to www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards from Tuesday 11 January.