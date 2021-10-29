Palm oil on Climping beach prompts warning to dog-walkers
Arun District Council has issued a warning after palm oil was spotted on Climping beach.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:51 am
The council received reports yesterday (October 28) of palm oil that had washed up on the beach near the café.
Palm oil is toxic to animals, causing symptoms such as sickness, diarrhoea, and dehydration.
A spokesperson from Arun District Council said: “Palm oil residue is brought in on the tide and washed away in the same way. Palm oil can be harmful to animals so we urge the public to keep their dogs on the lead, stay away from any areas where palm oil has been spotted and report sightings to the council as we are monitoring the situation.”