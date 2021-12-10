Pictures from the Sussex Apprentice Awards 2021 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole

Taking place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, ten awards were handed out to celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships across Sussex.
As well as the ceremony, hosted by Keith Ridley, the nominees ate a two-course meal and had the opportunity to have an artist draw a caricature of them.
The winners are listed below:
James Hinton won the Rising Star award, sponsored by TSS Facilities. James studies at the University of Chichester, for a BSc (Hons) Digital and Technology Solutions – Degree Apprenticeship. He attends University one day a week, while working at Roche Diagnostics.
Joseph Turner (right) Won the Kickstart/ Apprenticeship Award for his role on the golf course at the Cowdray Park Golf Club
Kelly Freestone and Kate Baldwin of Domiciliary Care Agency won the Covid Hero award, sponsored by Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation. The duo went 'above and beyond' to secure the PPE they needed to continue to give support to their clients.
