Pizza-loving Worthing teenager thrilled with two-year church missionary assignment in Italy

Worthing teenager Sam Frost is off to Milan to serve as a church missionary for two years.

The 18-year-old has just finished at Durrington High School and has decided to put his studies on hold while he works as a volunteer in Italy with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sam Frost, 18, likes northing more than seeing people getting the help they need and wants to be a part of it

Sam said: “There’s nothing I like more than when I see people getting the help they need and I so want to be a part of it.

“I feel extremely excited to be assigned to this beautiful part of the world. I’m a little nervous but overall I feel this is the right step forward for me.”

Sam, of Parkfield Road, will be missed by his parents Jonathan and Jackie but they share his enthusiasm for his assignment.

They said: “Sam leaving home in some ways could be a difficult time for us as his parents. However, because Sam has chosen himself to give up two years of his young life to share his talents and abilities with others, we are happy and delighted he has made this choice.

“He is going to the Milan area and will first spend a few months learning Italian. He loves pizza and pasta, which will help.”

Sam is expected to be in Italy by the end of September. He has fully funded the cost of the trip himself, like other young volunteers from the church.

Sam is the second youth from the Worthing church to be asked to serve overseas. Last autumn, 18-year-old Samuel Cairns from Littlehampton started two years of volunteer work in Russia.