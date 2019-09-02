Plans for block of flats on Lancing seafront face opposition

Plans for a block of flats in front of one of Lancing’s most well-known seafront buildings have been opposed by the parish council.

At a meeting of Lancing Parish Council’s planning committee last Wednesday (August 21), plans to build 10 new flats between The Haven and Brighton Road were rejected.

The Haven in Brighton Road, Lancing.

Concerns were raised around overdevelopment of the site, which would see the two-storey block built on a small patch of green space north of The Haven.

Councillors felt the new design was incompatible with existing buildings and conflicted with the pattern of development, while restricting the amount of private space and not providing enough parking spaces.

Public sewers were also considered inadequate, according to councillors, and the building was thought to have a poor relationship with adjoining buildings.

Chairman Lydia Pope said she hoped the parish council’s views would be considered when Adur District Council debated the plans.

“Lancing Parish Council is a statutory consultee on planning applications and any decision is advisory,” she said.

“The council feels strongly that the impact of any proposed development on our existing residents and visitors should be very carefully considered and fully mitigated.”

In the planning application, developer Dean Dugdale Ltd argued the building would make ‘efficient and positive use of an underutilised site’, creating a ‘cohesive, legible and attractive’ residential space.

With The Haven sat on a two metre hill, the new block would sit slightly below its level which the developer said will break up the profile.

Of the ten flats, eight would have two bedrooms and two would have three bedrooms, with nine parking spaces and ten cycle stations.

The plans will be considered by Adur District Council’s planning committee. To view and comment on the plans, search AWDM/1159/19 at https://planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk/online-applications