Plans for major Worthing town centre development to go on public display

Plans to develop a key vacant space in Worthing town centre are to go on display at a public consultation.

Union Place was acquired by Worthing Borough Council last year and initial proposals for nearly 200 homes, commercial space, a hotel, cinema extension to the Connaught Theatre and public realm enhancements will be on show next month.

An artist's impression of how the Union Place development could look SUS-191031-090324001

The council teamed up with government-owned regeneration specialist London Continental Railways (LCR) to formulate the plans for the 2.6 hectare site.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “After years of stalled schemes, finally we are seeing progress on the plans to regenerate this prime site.

“This exhibition marks a big step along the way, with the creation of initial plans showing our intention of creating homes, workspace and recreational use to support the continued prosperity of the town centre.

“I hope as many people as possible can come along to view and comment on the plans as the consultation will play an important role in guiding the design and overall scheme moving forward.”

Public consultations will be held on November 7, from 1pm to 5pm at Worthing Town Hall’s reception and on November 11 from 4pm to 8pm in the Gordon Room in Worthing Town Hall.

The deadline for submission of comments will be Friday, November 15.

Feedback from the consultation will help shape the creation of an outline planning application, according to the council, to be submitted by the end of the year.

Last April the council entered into a ‘land pooling’ agreement with LCR, after selling the site to the development company.

Through that agreement LCR is paying for works in drawing up proposals and securing planning permission, while the council retains majority ownership of the site.

LCR’s development director, Adrian Lee, said the company was excited about regenerating the ‘long-neglected’ part of the town, with the potential to create real value for Worthing.

He praised the council’s progressive approach and clear vision’.

To view the proposals and survey visit www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/union-place