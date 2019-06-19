Plans for two Shoreham housing developments to be shown at public consultations

Plans for two new housing developments in Shoreham are set to be revealed at separate public consultation events.

Proposals for ‘residential-led, mixed-use development including landscaping and open space’ at New Wharf, just west of the Monteum fishmongers in Brighton Road, are to be shown at a public exhibition tomorrow (June 20).

New Wharf. Pic: Google Streetview SUS-190619-093855001

From 4pm to 7pm, people will be able to view the plans at the Ropetackle Arts Centre’s Mezzanine Room.

The large plot of land in Shoreham Port has been used for the storage and preparation of aggregates dredged from the sea bed, but the latest development could see more homes come to the town.

Adur councillor Joss Loader said residential proposals would bring their own challenges.

“This is a prominent site, that’s highly visible from Shoreham Beach,” she said.

“Although some riverfront residents would prefer to see residential use, rather than industrial, there will be strong interest in the height and scale of the buildings and the traffic and parking assessments.

“All the usual concerns about investment in infrastructure are also likely to crop up again – including access to GP and health services, plus school place provision. These are already stretched to capacity in the town, particularly at Shoreham Academy.

“Residents need firm assurances that these can be accessed locally when hundreds of new families move in to all the proposed developments earmarked for Shoreham’s waterfront.”

A second consultation event will give people the opportunity to view and comment on plans to redevelop The Mannings, on the corner of Ham Road and Surry Street.

Southern Housing Group said the plan is to create around 74 homes with ‘private balconies, communal roof terrace gardens and green residential frontages’.

The proposals will include safe cycle stores for more than 130 bicycles.

The event will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, June 25, at the Co-op Community Space in Ham Road.

The Shoreham Society said: “The owners plan to demolish the existing social housing block and replace it with a modern new one.

“Current residents will be offered alternative accommodation and then invited to return if they wish after the two-year building project.”